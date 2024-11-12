Portion of northbound I-75 in Monroe County closed due to crash

Strike averted at Michigan Medicine, Hinch named finalist for AL manager award and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — Northbound I-75 near Swan Creek Road in Monroe County is closed Tuesday morning following a crash.

The Michigan Department of Transportation first reported the crash around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Michigan State Police are currently working on the crash and advise drivers to find an alternate route.

The two left lanes on southbound I-75 at the Huron River Drive exit are also blocked due to the crash.

MSP says the Monroe County Sheriff's Office was also working a separate crash on southbound I-75 at I-275. The sheriff's office closed southbound I-275 to land a helicopter for injuries sustained in the crash. All southbound lanes on I-75 after I-275 Exit 20 have since reopened, but the southbound I-275 ramp to northbound I-75 is closed.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest.