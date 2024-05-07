Nonprofit opens new restaurant in Detroit's Midtown neighborhood

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit nonprofit has opened a new restaurant in the city's Midtown neighborhood.

The restaurant, Epiphany - Nain Rouge Kitchen, is located at 644 Selden St. The space was housed by Smith & Co from 2019 to 2023 and was recently Vigilante Kitchen + Bar, which closed in April, less than a year after it had opened.

The more than century-old building was also previously home to Smith Welding Supply & Equipment Company and the Owosso Casket Company.

Epiphany - Nain Rouge Kitchen Near Perfect Media

Epiphany - Nain Rouge Kitchen is owned by the nonprofit Soil2Service and under the direction of Jeremy Abbey, executive director, and John T. Piazza, executive director of business development Epiphany - Nain Rouge Kitchen.

Soil2Service works to promote awareness and provide experiences to benefit the lives of people and their communities while supporting a sustainable food system, according to the release.

"We are overjoyed to launch this next step for our non-profit. We are dedicated to redefining the essence of American comfort food by celebrating the rich tapestry of global flavors that have woven themselves into the local culinary landscape," said Abbey. "We honor diverse cultures while invoking a sense of nostalgia and well-being through our food. Our commitment to culinary and hospitality excellence drives us to source top-quality ingredients and minimize food waste, all while building meaningful human connections through the shared experience of food. We look forward to welcoming guests to this new community space focused on food."

The restaurant will also help expand the Detroit Institute of Gastronomy (DIG) program, offer cooking classes to the public and host local chefs' association meetings.

"Our program, aimed at honing skills and enhancing Detroit's culinary scene, serves as the hub for DIG's nationally recognized apprenticeship program, contributing to the next generation of culinary talent here in Detroit," said Piazza.

The menu features dishes including chicken fried quail, a mushroom and goat cheese salad, a roasted onion IPA dip a burger and more.

The restaurant is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

In addition, the restaurant will launch a brunch service for Mother's Day and continue serving brunch every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The restaurant also offers cocktails, mocktails and Nain Rouge Brewery beers made at the brewery next door.