Non-profit encouraging donations as numbers dip

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan non-profit is calling for donations after seeing a dip following the holidays.

"We're really actually competing with the garbage can," says Kristin Benton, director of development for Volunteers of America Michigan.

Benton says just because Santa may have left something new under the tree, doesn't mean the old item its replacing has to find its way to the curb.

"It's easy for people when they're cleaning things out, especially this time of year, right? We just have the holiday season. A lot of people got new things to just throw things away," says Benton.

She says by donating your gently used clothing, furniture and other goods, you could be helping out someone else in your community.

"You know there's been times myself where i was in need," says donor Jamel. He's been donating to Volunteers of America for over two years. He says he's shopped there for nearly a decade.

"Paying it forward man. Just being able to do it, I'm grateful that somebody helped me. So as much as I can only help," he said.

"We know New Year people are looking for new things and making space. But you can do that, improve your own home, but also improve the lives of the community.'

A full list of drop-off locations can be found here.