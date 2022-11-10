Noel Night coming back to Midtown Detroit after 2-year pause

(CBS DETOIRT) - The 48th annual Noel Night is returning to Midtown Detroit and the Cultural Center for the first time since 2019.

Lining up at the Michigan Science Center (2014) Jacob Lewkow

The longstanding holiday tradition features lots of shopping and entertainment. There will be more than 90 venues with indoor and outdoor programming. Both local and national artists will be on hand, giving demonstrations and performing for the crowd. Families can also get creative with arts and crafts activities. There will be plenty of opportunities to get some holiday shopping done, and enjoy some yuletide treats. The sweet sounds of caroling and live music will also be heard throughout the night.

People waiting outside City Bird (2015) David Lewinski

Sing-a-long with The Salvation Army Band (2015) David Lewinski

There is a diverse group of venues scheduled for Noel Night. This includes Detroit Symphony Orchestra's "The Cube," College for Creative Studies, Wayne State University, Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit and Michigan Science Center.

The Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) and Detroit Public Library are offering interactive events on their grounds. The DIA is also hosting two free holiday matinee shows in the Detroit Film Theater.

Shopping at WSU's warm market (2018) David Lewinski

Local small businesses, restaurants, bars and breweries are also participating.

"We are thrilled for the return of Noel Night and grateful to our partners working with us to bring back this holiday tradition for our community," said Sue Mosey, Executive Director of Midtown Detroit, Inc. "Noel Night will feature a large footprint of venues offering unique programming, holiday shopping in some really fantastic small businesses, family activities, live music and more all in beautiful indoor and outdoor spaces."

Keeping warm around the fire (2016) David Lewinski

The longstanding holiday tradition is scheduled for Dec. 3. It runs from 5-9 p.m. at The Cultural Center and 5-10 p.m. in Midtown.

You can find more information about Noel Night, including a full list of participating businesses and venues, at noelnight.org.