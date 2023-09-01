No charges issued in November officer-involved shooting that killed woman suffering mental health crisis

(CBS DETROIT) - No charges were issued against the officers involved in a shooting In November on Detroit's west side that left a woman suffering a mental health crisis dead, officials said.

The officers, who had been placed on administrative leave, will not face charges as Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy says given the circumstances of the case, the officers' actions were justified.

"Under Michigan law, a person can act in self-defense or defense of others if there is an honest and reasonable belief that the use of deadly force is necessary to prevent the imminent death, or imminent bodily harm to himself or another individual," Worthy said. "Under the facts of this case there is insufficient evidence to charge the officers, their actions were justified."

The incident happened at about 6:20 p.m. on Nov. 10 in the 15770 block of Meyers Road.

Officers responded to the home after receiving a 911 call from the mother of 27-year-old Kazia Miller. Her mother told police that Miller was having a mental health crisis, acting violent and assaulted family members.

At the time of the incident, Miller's mother and grandmother were at the house visit Miller's children, ages one and seven.

Her mother reported that Miller had "jumped on" her and the 7-year-old grandson, leaving him with a bleeding lip.

Miller's mother and grandmother were able to escape after she tried to lock them in the house, but the children were still inside. Miller's mother reported that her daughter was schizophrenic and was armed with a gun.

Ms. Miller's mother called 911 again at 6:26 p.m., stating, "There is a felon with a gun, and she pointed it at me. Come quickly. It's my daughter and she is in crisis."

When officers arrived at the scene, on the run that went out as "Mental/Violent person," they spoke to Miller through a locked door.

They tried to persuade her to let them inside so they could check on the children. A recording on Miller's cellphone showed that she told officers the individual they had talked to was not her mother.

"A stand-off with Ms. Miller ensued," said the prosecutor's office. "The police were in contact with Ms. Miller's mother by phone from her car during this time. She informed them that Ms. Miller was suicidal, had threatened to kill her children, and to shoot the police. The police informed Ms. Miller that they could not leave until they knew that the children were safe. Officers were at the front of the house speaking to Ms. Miller. As the stand-off continued, the officers observed Ms. Miller with a gun. Ms. Miller informed the police that she had a weapon, and that they could "shoot it out."

When she eventually opened the door at around 7:37 p.m., she stepped out onto the porch and officials say she and Officer 1 had a verbal exchange.

Officers 1 and 2 then rushed through the door and told Miller to drop her weapon. Body camera footage is dark, but depict struggling noises from the incident. Officer 1 told officials that Miller turned the gun towards his head when he tried to get it away from her. She hit his head with the gun and he heard several gunshots.

After hearing the shots, Officer 3, 4 and 5 fired shots in defense.

Miller was shot once in her left arm and twice in her left side. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Officer 1 was also taken to a local hospital for a head injury and hematoma sustained in the incident. He was released later that same day.

Officials say one of the officers that responded was trained in crisis intervention.

A month before this incident, a 20-year-old was killed after he had experienced a mental health crisis and charged toward officers with a knife.

Since the incident, Detroit police has expanded its resources, exploring other tools to prevent the use of deadly force, along with providing care kits with hygiene products and a mental health resource guide.