"No change" says UAW President as union, Big Three continue negotiations for new contract

‘No change’ says UAW President as union and Big 3 continue negotiations for new contract

(CBS DETROIT) - Thousands of people marched down Michigan Avenue in Detroit on Monday for the city's Labor Day Parade.

The parade made its return after a three-year hiatus.

With the theme "Labor United Stronger than Ever," this year's parade recognized the contributions of working people and their impact on the country.

"Working people make Michigan work," said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist.

More than 140,000 auto workers are seeking that kind of recognition as the United Auto Workers continue to negotiate a new contract.

"Either you are with the workers, or you're not," said Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib.

Contract negotiations between UAW and the Big Three continue to stall, with both sides seemingly no closer to an agreement than they were when talks first started in July.

"Two of three companies haven't even chose to sit down and talk about it. So, there's no change," said UAW President Shawn Fain.

Fain says the union is preparing for battle and makes it clear a strike is likely if their demands aren't met. The deadline for a new contract is in 10 days.

"All three are required to have an agreement done by September 14, and if they don't, then there will be action," he said.

Among the demands, the union seeks a 46% pay raise while cutting the work week to 32 hours.

Fain says the goal is not to strike but instead to come up with an agreement that is fair for workers.

"The working class keeps this economy moving. When workers get fair and equitable justice and fair and equitable benefits, they move the economy. A CEO making $29 million doesn't move this economy," he said.

Fain responded to President Joe Biden's comments to reporters in Philadelphia that he doesn't think a strike is going to happen.

Fain says he was shocked by those comments and says the president clearly knows something he doesn't.