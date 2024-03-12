No bake cookies distributed to stores in Michigan recalled due to undeclared peanuts

(CBS DETROIT) - Wesco Inc., of Muskegon, has issued a recall for 750 units of its Mint No Bake Cookie bites due to the potential of undeclared peanuts.

The affected product was distributed to Wesco stores throughout Michigan's lower peninsula.

The cookie bites are in clear 9-ounce plastic cups with UPC 750308040474 and the following sell-by dates: 03/15/2024, 03/16/2024, 03/`7/2024 and 03/18/2024.

People who are sensitive to peanuts are at risk of a severe allergic reaction if they eat these cookies.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says symptoms of an allergic reaction could include hives, flushed skin or rash, tingling or itchy sensation in the mouth, swelling of the face, tongue, or lips, vomiting and/or diarrhea, abdominal cramps, coughing or wheezing, swelling of the throat and vocal cords, difficulty breathing and loss of consciousness.

The recall was issued after it was discovered that the product contained peanut butter, but the packaging did not say there were peanuts in the product.

Further investigation revealed that the issue was due to incorrect product formulation in the facility's new software system.

No illnesses have been reported due to this product.

Anyone who purchased the affected product should return it to the place they bought the product for a full refund. People can contact Wesco at 231-719-4385 or recall@wescoinc.com.