No. 14 Illinois hosts Michigan Wolverines following Shannon's 28-point game

Michigan Wolverines (8-16, 3-10 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (17-6, 8-4 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE

No. 14 Illinois hosts the Michigan Wolverines after Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 28 points in Illinois' 88-80 loss to the Michigan State Spartans.

The Fighting Illini have gone 12-2 at home. Illinois is the Big Ten leader with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Ty Rodgers averaging 2.1.

The Wolverines have gone 3-10 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan is 5-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Illinois is shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 45.6% Michigan allows to opponents. Michigan has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points greater than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Illinois have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS

Shannon is scoring 20.5 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Fighting Illini. Marcus Domask is averaging 18.6 points and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games for Illinois.

Dug McDaniel is scoring 16.8 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Wolverines. Terrance Williams II is averaging 12.6 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 42.2% over the past 10 games for Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES

Fighting Illini: 6-4, averaging 80.5 points, 39.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Wolverines: 2-8, averaging 67.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 3.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.