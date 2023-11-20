Nine people arrested in Michigan statewide warrant sweep

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Nine people were arrested in a statewide warrant sweep, the Michigan Attorney General's office announced Monday.

State officials say the Michigan Department of Attorney General, Detroit Police Department, and various local law enforcement agencies conducted a statewide warrant sweep on Nov. 16.

The nine arrests were related to crimes of operating as unlicensed builders and fraud against the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA), Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a press release.

Authorities conducted the sweep in Ingham, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Mecosta, Oakland, Roscommon, Saginaw, and Wayne counties.

Some targets of the warrant sweep remain out of custody, according to Nessel.

"I'm thankful to the many law enforcement agencies and officers who made this successful sweep possible, along with the special agents from my Department," Nessel said in a written statement. "When fraudsters and bad actors harm consumers and Michigan residents, we will pursue justice however and wherever needed."

Officials say defendants were provided a bond and notice to appear by their local court.

Court dates have not yet been set.

Michigan residents arrested in statewide sweep:

Michael Hill, 66, of Houghton Lake, for operating as an unlicensed residential builder

Darrell Kendrick, 65, of Detroit, for misdemeanor fraud against the UIA

Miroslav Matieska, 49, of Hamtramck, for operating as an unlicensed builder

Maurice Mills, 45, of Inkster, for misdemeanor fraud against the UIA

Robert Mills, 50, of Romulus, for operating as an unlicensed builder

Eddie Mosely, 54, of Auburn Hills, for misdemeanor fraud against the UIA

Patrice Nolden, 51, of Eastpointe, for misdemeanor fraud against the UIA

Tanya Parker, 48, of Detroit, for misdemeanor fraud against the UIA

Jimmie Turner, Jr., 69, of Berkley, for operating as an unlicensed builder

Nessel said cases against the unlicensed builders were initiated by consumer complaints to the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) alleging failure to perform substandard work agreed to in a contract and no proof of license.

Officials say there has been a significant increase in cases of unlicensed builders since 2020.