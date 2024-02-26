Nikki Haley makes stops in Michigan; Republican voters weigh options in presidential race

(CBS DETROIT) - Presidential candidate Nikki Haley stopped in Troy on Sunday at the Marriott Inn.

Her stop comes just a day after the primary election in her home state of South Carolina.

Some Republican voters tell CBS News Detroit they already have their minds made up. But many others came to hear why Haley thinks she's a good fit for Michigan. Here's what those voters told us.

"Out of all the choices, she seemed like the most rational," one rally-goer told us.

"The way she presents herself here in the state of Michigan is important to people who are going to vote here in Michigan," said another.

"I personally did vote for Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020, and I'm just not sure that he can win the general election. We need a Republican, and I want a Republican that I think can win the general election," said another rally-goer about her support for Nikki Haley.

"I think she's the better candidate. Her experience and I think she's more level headed and I like her foreign policy experience," said another supporter.

Haley is heading to Grand Rapids on Monday, just a day before Michigan's primary election vote that will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 27.