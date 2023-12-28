Westland police searching for missing, endangered 40-year-old man
WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Westland Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they search for a man who was last seen over a week ago.
Police say Nicholas Pierre Furlow, 40, was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 19, after he walked away from his residence in Westland.
His last known location was in the 16000 block of Santa Rosa in Detroit, where he was seen later that day.
Furlow is described as being 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 170 lbs., with braided black hair and brown eyes. According to police, he was last seen wearing blue pants, a brown jacket and black shoes.
In addition, police say he left without his medication.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Jachym at bjachym@wlpd.net or 734-722-9600.
