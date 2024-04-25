Watch CBS News
CBS News Detroit

NFL provides shed for sustainable farming in Detroit neighborhood

By Alysia Burgio

/ CBS Detroit

NFL present shed to Detroit neighborhood for sustainable farming
NFL present shed to Detroit neighborhood for sustainable farming 02:00

(CBS DETROIT) – Bringing sustainable solutions to traditionally marginalized communities is an initiative backed by the NFL.

To promote sustainable farming, members of the NFL and officials from the White House took part in a ribbon cutting on Thursday for a GroShed in a Detroit community.

gro-shed-1.png
Photographed are NFL players Demario Davis and Josh Norman with some of the Detroit Lions cheerleaders in Detroit. CBS Detroit

"There are two players who have really led the way, Demario Davis and Josh Norman," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Goodell says Davis and Norman, two pro athletes leading the way in urban agriculture, inspired him.

"Our goal is to help communities become self-sustainable, and that's why we're here," said Davis, who is a New Orleans Saints linebacker.

"It's important because of how you can enrich others' lives in the community," said Norman, a cornerback.

gro-shed-3.png
CBS Detroit

On Thursday, the group Green Boots Veteran Community Horticulture Gardens and Marketplace in Detroit received a GroShed.

"GroSheds like this help communities because it's sustainable. It's giving access, whereas the discrepancies or lack of food thereof in the communities in the neighborhood. Food desserts, they are real, and they happen. But this is not one of them. We can come in, and you can grow your own food through hydroponics," Norman said.

Resources like this allow underserved communities to grow food quicker, healthier, and at a more economical rate, providing food, especially during cold winter months.

"We just believe in people, we believe when you create access for them, when you give them opportunity, great things will happen," said Davis.

gro-shed-4.png
Demario Davis (right) and Josh Norman (left). CBS Detroit

It's an initiative bridging the gap on food insecurity.

"Detroit, you have something of your own. It's here, it's in your community, so just support it and get behind it," Norman stated.

Officials from Washington, including Senator Debbie Stabenow and Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, also visited this event.

Many of these individuals are comparing this GroShed to the NFL draft, saying it's similar because you're watching a seed grow to support a community.

Davis and Norman started the sustainable farming initiative five years ago, bringing hydroponics to Minnesota, Buffalo, and now Detroit.

The Green Boots Veteran Community Horticulture Gardens and Marketplace is at 13500 Southfield Road in Detroit.

Alysia Burgio
alysia-burgio-dec-13-2022-8242.jpg

Growing up in Metro Detroit, joining the CBS News Detroit team is a lifelong dream for Alysia Burgio.

First published on April 25, 2024 / 9:12 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.