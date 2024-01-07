West Bloomfield man wins $500,000 based on NFL game outcome

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One local man has won $500,000 at the Hollywood Casino at Greektown on Sunday.

Wade Fink of West Bloomfield is the remaining entry of a survivor pool at the casino at the start of the NFL season, according to a press release.

Fink celebrated the win with friends and family.

The win was based on the outcome of if the Buccaneers beat the Panthers, which they did.

Wade has won $39,500 as he was the only one left in the pool, a press release says. He currently had 18 correct picks, now this win brings it to 19.

Part of the contest is if someone went through the NFL regular season with current picks they have a chance to win an additional $500,000. In a Football Survivor Pool, players can choose one team weekly that they think will win.

A team can be picked one time per season and picks are made "straight up." If a pick is right, members can move on to the next week.