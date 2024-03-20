Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather Meteorologist Kylee Miller reads at Isbister Elementary School

By Kylee Miller

March is reading month: Meteorologist Kylee Miller
(CBS DETROIT) - March is National Reading Month, and NEXT Weather Meteorologist Kylee Miller read a weather book at Isbister Elementary School of Plymouth-Canton Community Schools. 

Along with reading a book to Ms. Hirsch's second-grade class, she also talked about meteorology and CBS News Detroit. 

You can always get the latest information from your NEXT Weather team. Find our forecasts on air on CBS Detroit, online on CBSDetroit.com, and streaming on the CBS Detroit app, Paramount+ and PlutoTV.  

Kylee Miller
Kylee Miller is designated as a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist by the American Meteorological Society. You can watch her weekdays on CBS Detroit.

