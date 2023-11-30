NEXT round of winter weather to move through Southeast Michigan Friday

(CBS DETROIT) - A winter weather system will march through the area starting late tonight and lasting through Friday.

Widespread precipitation is expected to impact all of us Friday morning, with rain favoring our southern zones. A wintry mix for the central suburbs and mainly snow across our northern areas.

This weather disturbance is based on temperatures determining what precipitation each location will get. While this forecast is not 100% certain at this time, the smallest movement of temperatures and the exact track of the low-pressure system could impact snowfall amounts.

Detailing out who gets which kind of precipitation as of Thursday morning looks like the following:

South of I-94: those areas can expect widespread rain with little to no wintry mix.

Between I-94 and I-96: a wintry mix of rain and snow. Possibly some freezing rain.

Snow is expected mainly for our northern zones, most likely along and north of I-69.

This will be heavy, wet snow, so if you have to shovel, make sure to use caution and take frequent breaks. Visibility will also fluctuate throughout the day, and roadways will be poor sometimes, so travel with caution.

Time frame:

Rain arrives for our southern zones early tomorrow morning.

Switching over to rain/snow as the system spreads northeast. It will be impacting our northern zones around 8 a.m., most likely in the form of snow.

Most of the significant precipitation will wind down around 3 p.m.

With some minor uncertainties, stick with your NEXT Weather team for weather updates and download the CBS Detroit News App.

If you are safely able to take pictures or videos during or after the storm, please send them to CBSDetroitWeather@paramount.com.

Visit the CBS News Detroit NEXT Weather page for the latest updates.