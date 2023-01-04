New Year's Resolutions: Sticking with it at the gym

(CBS DETROIT) - New Year's resolutions; we all have them. Staying true to them, however, is a different story.

Among the most popular New Year's resolutions is getting in shape.

"For me. I just wanted to make the change because I wanted to do it for me," says Sue Johnson, a trainer at Fit Body Boot Camp in Chesterfield.

Gym's normally see an influx of new members at the top of a new year but consistency is key for really making that change. Johnson says you have to start somewhere and getting there on the first day or week can be tougher than the workouts themselves.

Johnson says if you're thinking about joining a gym, just get out there and do it. She says goal setting is important because it gives you something to work towards.

Johnson says she's been there, the overweight kid who was teased. She says it's important to put yourself first.

"I didn't care what everyone thought about, like, how skinny I was, I just did it for me. And you don't have to be skinny to be healthy and fit. You just have to be, I would say, happy with yourself." Johnson says.