Man arraigned for New Year's Eve stabbing, Taylor police say

By Gabrielle Dawson

TAYLOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michael Shealey, 34, was arraigned for a bar fight that led to a stabbing, the Taylor Police Department said. 

The stabbing happened on Dec. 31, 2023, around 10 p.m., at Rick's Halftime Bar located on Ecorse Road.  

Three victims were stabbed with a sharp object, and two of the victims were critically wounded and hospitalized, police said.  

The stabbing was captured on video, according to authorities. 

The investigation led officers to identify the suspect as Shealey. 

On Jan. 6, Shealey was arraigned on the following: 

  • 3 counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder 
  • 3 counts of assault with a dangerous weapon

Shealey has a previous criminal history, police said. 

His bond was set at $10,000 cash/surety.  

