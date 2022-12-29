New Year's Eve in Metro Detroit: Things to do to ring in 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - New Year's Eve is only a couple of days away and cities across Metro Detroit are throwing celebrations for families and friends to ring in 2023.

Here's a list of some events happening this weekend:

New Year's Eve Kids Countdown

When: Saturday, Dec. 31 from 1-6 p.m.

Where: Beacon Park Detroit

Details: The event features a light show, musical performances, dancers, as well as food and drinks. Families can also create free make-and-take 2023 calendars and New Year bingo cards. This event is free and open to all, both indoors and outdoors, with limited capacity inside the heated Winter Lodge tent. You can find more information here.

Resolution Ball

When: Saturday, Dec. 31 - entry times vary.

Where: Masonic Theatre in Detroit

Details: The event features music, dancing as well as performances by GoVana dancers and illusionists. There will also be a "Midnight Blowout" that includes a champagne toast, balloon drop, and party favors. You can also enjoy pizza, slider, and Coney stations if you're hungry. Tickets start at $75 for 10 p.m. entry. You can learn more and purchase tickets here.

New Year Celebration at Tin Roof

When: Saturday, Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. - 2 a.m.

Where: Tin Roof Detroit

Details: The event will be going all day and all night featuring live music from Your Girlfriend's Favorite Cover Band on the first floor, DJ Jon Hennings spinning beats on the second floor, and Corey Dakota playing in the patio tent. All guests will also enjoy a complimentary glass of champagne at midnight. Tickets and table reservations range from $75 - $450. You can purchase tickets here.

Champagne Supernova: A New Year's Eve Celebration

When: Saturday, Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. - 3 a.m.

Where: Big Pink Detroit

Details: This new Detroit music venue is hosting its first ever New Year's Eve celebration with sounds provided by Sky Jetta, Donavan Glover, Munch, and Nuntheless. Every ticket purchased comes with a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Tickets are selling fast, you can purchase them here.

Sober New Year's Eve Party

When: Saturday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.

Where: Woodward Avenue Brewers in Ferndale

Details: If you'd rather avoid the booze, WAB has you covered this new year. The event features a selection of non-alcoholic beers and festive craft mocktails. You can also play pool for free all night, enjoy snacks, and sing karaoke hosted by Polish John. Tickets are $15 in advance and $25 the day of. You can purchase tickets here.

Gatsby New Year's Eve Gala

When: Saturday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.

Where: The Loving Touch in Ferndale

Details: Celebrate the new year in roaring 20s fashion. The celebration includes entertainment from The Dave Vessella Quartet, complimentary hors d'eaouvres, and a champagne toast at midnight. Cash bar will be open from 8 p.m. - 2 a.m. 1920's attire is required for the event. Tickets range from $25-$300. Additional information can be found here.