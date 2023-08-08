New solar kiosk aims to bridge digital divide in Detroit's Morningside community

(CBS DETROIT) - Bridging the digital divide for Metro Detroiters is a constant priority in the city.

"I'm hoping that we get more of the city connected," said DaTrice Clark.

Pictured is the "Crosstown Connection" kiosk. Alysia Burgio/CBS Detroit

Born and raised on Detroit's east side, specifically the Morningside community, Clark remembers the challenges of growing up with no internet.

"My grandmother and I used to actually walk to the library from our home. It's about a half a mile from our place to use the internet, but back then it was dial-up, and that was like 1998, and that's still the case for a lot of families in this community," she stated.

Clark says for years, the Jefferson Branch of the Detroit Public Library was the only walkable spot people could access Wi-Fi.

Without it, Clark says the neighborhood was left out of digital e-commerce, including jobs, education, and simple online play. She's now hoping to change that.

In front of the Tool Library on East Warren Avenue sits a display she created called "Crosstown Connection."

"The solution to closing the digital divide that has been caused by the digital gap," Clark said.

It's a solar-powered hub with free Wi-Fi and charging outlets. Crosstown Connection comes from the bus that runs along Warren Avenue.

"I am very excited about this project," said Qumisha Goss.

Pictured is a blueprint of the "Crosstown Connection" hub. DaTrice Clark

As a librarian of seven years at the Detroit Public Library, Goss says she's seen the struggles of those lacking these resources, and this kiosk will create opportunities.

"It's going to be so moving for people to be able to expand their lives in the spaces of wellness, education and employment," Goss stated.

The idea is to have at least nine of these hubs installed along the bus route of the Morningside community.

No kiosk is fully functioning yet, but Clark says she hopes to have the first one up and running by the end of this year.

Clark says Crosstown Connection was made possible after winning a grant in 2021 from Design Core Detroit through the College of Creative Studies.