New security measures on the way for some Metro Detroit schools

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - America is no stranger to mass shooting incidents. From concerts to movie theaters, we've seen a lot. Strengthening security measures is a topic of conversation.

Certain school districts throughout Oakland County are in for some security upgrades. The goal is to make it even more difficult for someone to walk through the school's door and cause harm.

"We do Pontiac schools with security guard services. Every school has different things they're looking for. Oakland County is a little unique because those are just very large camera surveillance upgrades," said Ruby Patros, founder of a local security company SecuraTech.

Recently, SecuraTech started a partnership by winning bids with Berkley, Farmington Hills, and Pontiac school districts. Patros says the biggest upgrade is doubling the number of cameras on each school's campus.

"We're doing some patrol services where we are in our vehicles outside. The bad guy whether it's a kid or adult has got to get to the school, if you can stop them before they get in the school it's a whole lot easier," Patros said.

Earlier this week, panic ensued when a 28-year-old entered a Tennessee school gunning down three students and three employees.

Nashville police released the video showing the shooter entering the school by shooting the door. That's something Securatech hopes to avoid.

"If somebody stops them they might think twice about it," Patros said.

The company has a monitoring station in Farmington Hills. CBS News Detroit is told the company has a team of trained professionals that will monitor the schools. Though this is a start, SecuraTech understands it's a much broader situation.

"There's a lot that needs to be done, we have to think about mental health and maybe having security guards in schools."

In April, the company will begin installing new cameras in Berkley schools. According to the Berkley School District, they've ordered 177 additional security cameras, seven servers, and video management software. This is in addition to what is currently in the district.

Afterward, SecuraTech plans to continue installations in Farmington Hills and Pontiac.