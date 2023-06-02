New podcast tells the stories of Detroiters

(CBS DETROIT) - A new podcast called "Intersections: Detroit" contains more than 100 recordings from Detroiters in their own words.

Each episode explores ideas like faith, service, community and wisdom as told by the people of the Motor City.

Producer LaToya Cross and creator Marcus Lyon spoke with CBS News Detroit on Thursday to talk about the podcast, which is now available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

The podcast was an expansion of Lyon's project "I.Detroit: A Human Atlas of an American City." The 2020 project featured interviews with 100 Detroiters nominated for their contributions to the city

