New Michigan program lets domestic violence, sexual assault survivors hide their addresses

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the launch of a new program that will give victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking certain protections when it comes to the disclosure of their address.

The Address Confidentiality Program (ACP) is a statewide program that will hide a participants actual physical address by providing an official substitute address and free mail forwarding service.

Participants will also receive a guidebook that outlines how to vote, how to change their address, information on schools and bussing and what to do when they contact police or emergency services.

"For anyone who is at an increased risk of physical harm or threats - including the victims of stalking, domestic violence, sexual assault, or human trafficking - the fear of being found by their perpetrator can be overwhelming," said Nessel. "The Address Confidentiality Program is an important component of a survivor's overall safety plan, which can help victims of violent crimes, and individuals at risk of being threatened or physically harmed, keep their address confidential."

According to Nessel, qualified applicants must:

Be moving or planning to move as pre-existing addresses may already be compromised;

Be at least 18 years old or an emancipated minor; or

Be a parent or guardian acting on behalf of a minor or ward.

"The Michigan Department of State is proud to partner with the Attorney General in this lifesaving effort to protect survivors," said Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. "Millions of Michiganders entrust our Department with their personal information connected to their state ID, driver's license, and voter registration so we are well prepared to maintain the necessary security and confidentiality for this new program. Our staff has worked hard over the last two years to enhance our systems to safeguard the records of survivors and their families in the ACP. We stand ready to help keep participants safe from harm."

For more information about the program, visit here.