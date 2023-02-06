New lab formed diamonds gaining popularity

The lab grown diamond industry has become more and more popular in recent years.

"Laboratory grown diamonds are very popular," said Joe Yatooma, owner of Dash Diamonds in West Bloomfield.

Yatooma said the lab grown diamonds have become a real thing because they are now considered "real" diamonds.

"The reason why we embrace laboratory grown diamonds here at Dash Diamonds is because the Gemologist Institute of America now approves a laboratory grown diamond and grades it," Yatooma said.

To the naked eye it's nearly impossible to tell the difference between a lab grown diamond and natural diamond, however there is a noticeable difference in the price.

Yatooma compared two necklaces that had the same number of diamond. The first had natural grown diamonds and the second he mentioned had lab grown diamonds.

"This cost 12-grand, this cost $4,500," Yatooma explained.

Lab grown diamonds are also considered to be more environmentally friendly because little mining is involved and they are also considered to be more socially conscious.

That's because naturally mined diamonds are often referred to as blood diamonds, or conflict diamonds.

Even the diamond dealing giant, Debeers, has entered the lab grown space with its new line called - Lightbox, which touts diamonds made from science.

Some celebrities have also mentioned their support of lab grown diamonds, like Lady Gaga, Penelope Cruz and Meghan Markle.

There have been some concerns with lab grown diamonds in recent years.

"The technology wasn't catching up with the times," Yatooma said.

Yatooma demonstrated how previous methods of testing a real diamond could not distinguish between natural and lab grown.

"It's actually doing its job because a lab grown diamond is a diamond," Yatooma explained.

Because of the out of date technology, Yatooma said the industry was forced to adopt more advanced testing methods. To date, he said, there are only a few devices that can detect the difference.

"With the new testers, all blue and white means natural and if it's lab grown it would show red," Yatooma explained.

Bottom line, if you would like to know which kind of diamond you have, industry experts recommend getting it tested.