New ice rink opening in Downtown Royal Oak this weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - A new ice rink is opening in downtown Royal Oak this weekend.

Presented by Cornerstone Community Financial Credit Union, the grand opening will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20, at 221 E. 3rd St. in Royal Oak.

The grand opening will feature opportunities for free skating, marshmallow kits, live music, performances from Royal Oak's New Edge Skating Club and Detroit Skating Club, and more.

To commemorate the opening, a ribbon cutting will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

In addition to this, the first 100 people in line on Saturday will skate for free. Live music from Alise King will begin at 4 p.m.

On Sunday, the first 50 people in line skate for free, live music from The Oneders starts at 2 p.m.

Here are the hours for the ice rink from Nov. 19, - Jan. 3, 2023*

Sunday-Tuesday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Wednesday-Thursday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday-Saturday 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

The Ice Rink at Royal Oak's website says they will stay open until Feb. 19, but the hours may change after Jan. 3.

For more information on pricing, parking, and rules, visit here and for a full schedule of the grand opening events, visit here.