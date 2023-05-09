New Haven woman pleads no contest after 1-year-old daughter overdoses on heroin

(CBS DETROIT) - A 32-year-old woman from New Haven pleaded no contest after her one-year-old daughter overdosed on heroin she got from her purse.

Anita Vasquez, 32, of New Haven Macomb County Prosecutor's Office

Anita Vasquez was charged with possession of a controlled substance less than 25 grams, third-degree child abuse and fourth-degree child abuse.

Allegedly, on Saturday, July 23, 2022, Vasquez was driving in Roseville and her daughter started having a medical emergency, so she flagged down a patrol car.

Officials say it was later determined that the child had ingested heroin from her mother's purse.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, the child received care and survived the medical emergency.

On Monday, May 8, Vasquez pleaded no contest to all charges. Her sentencing is scheduled for Thursday, June 22.

She is lodged at the Macomb County Jail.

"This is a tragic case where a one year old child's life was put in danger as a result of her mother's actions," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. "The defendant's behavior could have resulted in the child's death. It is our duty to hold the mother accountable for her actions, especially when it comes to the safety and well-being of a child."