New float "Best for the World" to debut in 96th America's Thanksgiving Parade

(CBS DETROIT) - Another new float will be making its first appearance at the 96th America's Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit.

Designed and built by Parade Company artists, DTE Energy Foundation's "Best for the World" float is more than 100 feet long. The first section represents DTE Foundation's community programs including literacy, planting trees and building houses.

DTE said the globe on the second section of the float represents DTE's mission to be best in the world and best for the world. The earth is 16 feet in diameter and rotates at the rate of ten revolutions per minute.

The third section is a salute to the line workers who keep the community safe and the energy flowing. The light pole goes up 26 feet in the air. If human, the line worker on top of the pole could see the Detroit River from the parade route.

America's Thanksgiving Parade / Lovio George

"We are incredibly proud to have the DTE Foundation as part of our Parade Company family," said Tony Michaels, President & CEO, The Parade Company. "DTE is an exceptional community partner, and we are grateful for their commitment to our longstanding Detroit traditions and world-class parade."

The parade will be held downtown Nov. 24. The pre-parade show starts at 6 a.m. with live coverage of the event starting at 10 a.m.

For more information about the parade, click here.