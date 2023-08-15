New elevated sports bar concept Rochester Hills Social opens, menu features 8-foot pizzas

Rochester Hills Social's featured menu item is an 8-foot pizza that will line the table. Rochester Hills Social

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A new sports bar concept has made its way to Rochester Hills, giving guests a new place to get brunch, dinner and cocktails, all while watching their favorite teams.

Rochester Hills Social, which was previously Naked Burger, opened last month and is owned by Chef Goran Dimic and Brandon Gorgies of G&B Hospitality.

The two, who also own Naked Burger Clinton Township and Berkley Common, have had the idea of an elevated sports bar concept for a while.

"We've had this elevated sports bar concept on our minds for some time now. We were scouting different locations, then realized the perfect spot was right under our nose," said Dimic. "While our Rochester Hills Naked Burger had some great success, we realized this concept better suited the area while the building itself lends well with our expansive bar, upstairs lounge space, plentiful parking and more."

The restaurant is open seven days a week and serves brunch and dinner. Guests can order an 8-foot pizza that will line the table for the whole party to share. Some other menu items guests can expect include burrata and prosciutto pizza, BBQ nachos, truffle fries and peperoni carbonara. There will also be a rotating list of 15 beers on draft, craft cocktails and wines available at the restaurant.

In addition, the restaurant has over 12 TV screens so fans can watch local and national games.

Rochester Hills Social also hosts RH Social Summer, a Wednesday night event that runs until 2 a.m. and features a DJ, bottle service and food specials.

The restaurant is open every day from 11 a.m. to midnight at 6870 N. Rochester Road in Rochester Hills.