New shelter in Detroit provides 56 beds, wraparound services for homeless in

(CBS DETROIT) - Imagine bearing the brutal Michigan winter without having a place to call home.

It's a reality for thousands in Detroit, but a new development will help get people off the streets.

The Neighborhood Service Organization is taking a holistic approach to assisting unsheltered residents.

A new facility will not only provide hot meals and warm beds, but people in need will also have access to addiction counseling, in addition to physical and mental health services.

The Healthy Housing Center is opening its doors to the sick and shut out.

NSO serves more than 12,000 clients per year, helping them transition from shelters to permanent housing.

The new center is located on Mack and Gratiot avenues. Whether you're out on the streets, living in your car, or going from couch to couch, you can take one of 56 beds for emergency shelter.

NSO president and CEO Linda Little says 80% of the homeless population suffers from critical illnesses, while 60% struggle with mental health issues.

"I really think that if we could normalize the face of homelessness and make it more real, then we would have more compassion and really make it at the forefront of all that we do that everybody deserves a safe place to live," Little said.