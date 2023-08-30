New COVID-19 variant BA.2.86 reported in Washtenaw County; Medical experts urge caution

(CBS DETROIT) - A new COVID variant is causing concern among health officials. The variant BA.2.86 is starting to appear nationwide.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is reporting that a case is in the Metro Detroit area, specifically in Washtenaw County.

"The person was mildly ill, was tested, [and] has recovered. We can't be conclusive about how they got it because it wasn't clear," said Susan Ringler, public information officer at the Washtenaw County Health Department.

An older adult reportedly contracted the latest variant. It's believed the person did not spread it to others. How exactly the subject became infected is currently being investigated.

"Yes, activity is up, and precautions remain the same. You know this variant was identified, and there is some concern, but we really don't know much about it yet," Ringler said.

Dr. Teena Chopra, an infectious disease expert with Wayne State University, says one concern with this newest variant is that it has up to 36 different mutations. That means its rate of transmission is higher than other variants.

"It is more likely to evade immunity. It is more transmissible, and that's why we are seeing an uptick in hospitalizations," Chopra said.

Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows that hospitalizations are increasing due to COVID-19. Numbers are increasing by nearly 19%.

As we enter the fall season, we could see a newer shot. Next month, advisers to the CDC are expected to vote on recommendations for updated vaccines.

"We may know more by the end of this week whether the vaccine will be effective against this variant. If it is not, then they will tweak it and then release it," Chopra said.

With more questions than answers concerning this latest variant, Metro Detroiters are encouraged to practice safety.

"They need to make sure they have a mask, a COVID test at home that is not expired, their masks are N-95 masks, and when they are in crowded areas, wear a mask," Chopra said.