New closures at Telegraph, 7 Mile roads starting Aug. 10

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation announced new closures will start at the Telegraph Road and 7 Mile Road intersection Thursday.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, northbound and southbound Telegraph Road will have one lane open approaching 7 Mile Road.

In addition, eastbound and westbound 7 Mile Road will be blocked at Telegraph Road, and traffic will be directed to turn right using northbound and southbound Telegraph Road turnarounds to get to the other side.

MDOT officials say crews will relocate a water main near the intersection.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

This work is part of a $54 million project to rebuild 1.4 miles of Telegraph Road between Grand River Avenue and 8 Mile Road.

According to MDOT officials, the work includes improving five bridges, drainage and water main relocation, sidewalk ramp improvements compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, sign replacements, and traffic signal and lighting relocations.

This project is expected to directly and indirectly support 653 jobs.