Nessel: Walmart agrees to pay $3.1 billion to settle opioid lawsuits

(CBS DETROIT) - A settlement has been reached with retail giant Walmart over opioid epidemic allegations, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.

The allegations against Walmart were that the company contributed to the opioid epidemic by lacking to oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores.

The settlement will provide $3.1 billion nationally, and the funds will be divided by states that sign on and must be used for treatment and recovery services.

It will also require Walmart pharmacies to make significant improvements in how they handle opioids.

"Since their introduction in the marketplace, opioids have had a devastating impact on our country and our state," Nessel said. "Walmart's lax dispensing of prescription opioids has resulted in thousands of Michigan families being touched by substance use disorder or the death of a loved one due to opioid use. This settlement will provide needed funds for intervention and treatment, as well as hold Walmart accountable for the lack of oversight at its pharmacies."

The parties believe the settlement will be supported by the 43 states by the end of 2022.

More details about how the money will be distributed will be released soon.

Attorneys General from North Carolina, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Tennessee, and Texas served as the lead negotiators on this settlement.