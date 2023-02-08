Neighbors say Brownstown house with Satanic graffiti is an eyesore

Neighbors say Brownstown house with Satanic graffiti is an eyesore

Neighbors say Brownstown house with Satanic graffiti is an eyesore

BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Residents in one Brownstown Charter Township neighborhood are upset over a house spray-painted with Satanic graffiti.

Strangely enough, the house was allegedly vandalized by the homeowner.

The house is located on Princess Street, where neighbors have gone as far as to move a bus stop to avoid children seeing the graffiti everyday.

The township wants to take control of the property and has already shut the water off to the home.

Neighbors say the homeowner, who according to police is currently in jail on unrelated charges, has become increasingly unhinged over the past year.