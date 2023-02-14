Neighbors say alleged Michigan State gunman was target practicing in backyard

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Although neighbors in Lansing describe alleged Michigan State University gunman Anthony McRae as quiet in nature, gunfire was a common occurrence.

The 43-year-old, who police say killed three students and injured five others on the university's campus Monday night, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say he was not affiliated with the university and are searching for a motive.

Neighbors say they often heard McRae target practicing in the backyard of his parents' home.

"And he's always popping off and rounds -- 'Pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop pop' -- all time in the summer and I'm like what's going on?" said one neighbor, Ray.

"We didn't even think about it, you know, other than we've heard the shots and stuff and we'd be like the heck... But we didn't have any issues. Like he wasn't out here in the street going crazy or anything," said Megan Bender.

Police are trying to figure out what triggered McRae to carry out shooting. Authorities didn't know where he was until they released surveillance photos and someone recognized him.

Ray believes it was the outfit that made it easy.

"You don't see people wearing that. And I knew exactly who he was. And if he didn't. I didn't hear that call from my brother that he took his own life. I was calling the police in two seconds," Ray said.

One neighbor, Fransico, said the tragedy has floored him and he hopes there are more answers soon.

Authorities say the suspect had no ties to the university but did have a criminal history involving firearms. McRae was on probation for 18 months for possessing a loaded gun in a vehicle.

Police found a note in his pocket indicating a threat to two schools in Ewing Township, New Jersey, where he had ties, the district's superintendent said in a statement posted online.