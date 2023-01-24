Neighbors outraged after Nazi flag flown on Hamtramck home

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - City officials in Hamtramck said they do not condone residents displaying images or flags that represent hate, but also said residents do have a first amendment right to do so.

"Immediately I think we both just got really upset."

One neighbor we spoke with said he did not want to be identified, however, he did want to share his opinion about what he saw Sunday morning on Doremus Street in Hamtramck.

"So to see a symbol of hate like that is really upsetting," the neighbor said.

The flag is a Nazi war flag made popular during World War I & II. Nazism lead to the death of 6 million Jews during the holocaust and for this reason, neighbors living nearby were appalled.

"This is such a wonderful neighborhood and we love living here so much, I mean every size shape and color lives in Hamtramck and everyone is welcome here. So it was surprising to see it on my street," the neighbor said.

Hamtramck is a very diverse city. Flags from many different countries and many different identities can be seen hung througout the city.

"It was very shocking," said Karen Majewski, the former Mayor of Hamtramck.

Majewski said there is no place for this Nazi flag under any circumstance. She did recognize the first amendment rights to do so, but said she is glad it's been taken down.

"The flag was up for less than 24 hours as far as we can tell, but the community responded very quickly as soon as the word got out"

According to a city official, a person at the home stated they were unaware the flag had been put up. It was removed late Sunday.

Even if the flag was placed by someone else, Majewski said it's still a symbol that needed to be removed.

CBS Detroit attempted to reach a resident at the home, but we did not receive a response.