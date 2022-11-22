Neighbors frustrated following shooting outside Henry Ford High School

(CBS DETROIT) - What began as a normal day for students leaving school at Henry Ford High School ended, as neighbors describe, in complete chaos.

As most neighbors prepare for the holiday weekend, some Like Debra Harden are still in awe of what happened.

"I was in the basement and heard all this shooting. When I went outside, that's when I seen all the chaos," Harden says.

On Tuesday, Henry Ford High School closed its doors one day after police say two teens were both shot shortly after students were dismissed.

"It's the worst thing, especially before a holiday and everybody getting ready and you get a phone call from someone saying your child was shot," Harden said.

Police say both victims are believed to be students at the high school and were shot in a drive-by involving three Black males.

Resident Ron Copeland lives across the street from Henry Ford High School. He says he was on his way home from mentoring kids at his youth program when he found two children in his own neighborhood were shot.

"I was just shaking my head. I said 'What happened this time?'" Copeland said.

Frustrated and fed up with the gun violence that has filled the hands of many teens in the city, both Harden and Copeland expressed their concerns.

"They will kill your kids. They kill your momma, your daddy, everybody else just to retaliate," Harden says.

"We just need somebody to grab them right now and set them on a paths we can't do it all, but together we can," Copeland says.

At this time, police continue investigating as the search for the suspects continued.