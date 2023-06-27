Neighbors frustrated after live power line left loose in east side Hamtramck neighborhood

(CBS DETROIT) - It's an issue that seems to come with every storm.

"And right back here, one of the wires is completely down," David Salamas of Hamtramck told CBS News Detroit Monday. "That's the one that arced last night and broke," he said.

Live downed power lines were left unattended within reach of families and children walking by their homes.

"You can see the wires growing into the tree, and that shouldn't be," Salamas said as he pointed towards power lines obstructed by trees and shrubs growing in his back alleyway.

Salamas says his power was knocked out Sunday after a heavy storm moved through the Metro Detroit area, and not only has he been left in the dark, but he is also left with high concern for safety.

"For public safety, I mean, you need people out here just to keep people in the area when they got downed wires," Salamas said.

After multiple attempts to contact DTE Energy and a few calls to the police, Salamas says crews came out to make repairs Monday afternoon. However, he says he is not giving DTE or the city a pass, given it is not and won't likely be the only time it has happened.

"This is ridiculous. I mean, the amount of money we are paying to DTE every month keeps going up and up and up, and reliability is going in the toilet. We just want reliability. They claim they have this reliable system, and it's not that reliable here," Salamas said.

DTE says they expect 95% of power outages to be restored by Tuesday.