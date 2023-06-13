Nebraska inmate arrested in Roseville after being missing for over 4 years

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Roseville police arrested a Nebraska inmate on Sunday after he had been missing for over four years.

Antonio Collier Macomb County Jail

Antonio Collier started his sentence on April 3, 2018. He was sentenced to four to five years on a burglary charge in Douglas County.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, he went missing on May 19, 2019, after being granted permission to attend a local church and failing to return to the facility.

Roseville police arrested Collier on Sunday, June 11, and he was booked at the Macomb County Jail in Mount Clemens.

"CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS," said the department. "Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision."