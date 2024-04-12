Nearly 80 farm animals surrendered to St. Clair County Animal Control

Dozens of farm animals surrendered to animal control in St. Clair County

Dozens of farm animals surrendered to animal control in St. Clair County

Dozens of farm animals surrendered to animal control in St. Clair County

PORT HURON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A legal issue at a farm south of Marine City has animal control scrambling to care for nearly 80 animals that were surrendered this week.

"The last 24 hours have been pretty hectic," said Melissa Miller, director of St. Clair County Animal Control.

Miller said recently, an individual surrendered nearly 80 farm animals.

"This would be one of our first large-scale cases in approximately 15 to 20 years involving farm animals specifically," Miller said.

The details of why the farm animals were surrendered have not been released; however, CBS News Detroit learned there could be charges against the owner soon.

Miller said the focus right now is getting care for the nearly 80 animals now needing a home.

"We've heard from quite a lot of people who are looking to open their homes if it's just to help get the animals stable for a minute, so if it's for a permanent relocation," Miller said.

Miller said that finding volunteers is the easy part, but said the hard part is making sure those who want to help understand what they're signing up for and they have the resources needed to provide the proper care.

"We wanna make sure that these animals get into the most appropriate homes with people that have species-specific knowledge of what these animals need," Miller explained.

If you would like to volunteer, adopt or provide care to any of the animals, you can contact St. Clair County Animal Control by email at animalcontrol@stclaircounty.org.