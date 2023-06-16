National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado touched down in Monroe County Thursday

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in Frenchtown Township Thursday evening.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado has touched down in Frenchtown Township. NEXT Weather

That is on the east side of Monroe County. Evidence from the radar scans, rotation within velocity data, and ground truth from spotters confirm the twister.

This is the second confirmed tornado in Monroe County this year. The first one was in Dundee and this recent one was in Frenchtown Township.

The National Weather Service will be in Monroe County, near Detroit Beach to Stoney Point to survey the storm damage.

Tornado touches down Thursday in Monroe County View photo sent to CBS News Detroit's NEXT Weather Team

Once the survey is completed later this morning, that report will be released to CBS Detroit and it will show the path, rating, and more details of the tornado.

