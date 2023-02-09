Where to get the best deals for National Pizza Day

(CBS DETROIT) - Happy National Pizza Day! Here's a list of the best deals people can find.

Some of these deals are only available at select locations, so it is always a good idea to call specific locations before ordering.

7-Eleven: Members can get a cheese or pepperoni pizza for $7.

BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse: Guests can get half-off mini deep-dish pizzas during Happy Hour, which happens from 3 to 7 p.m. during the week.

California Pizza Kitchen: From Feb. 9 to 14, customers can get an appetizer, two entrees and a dessert for $40 when dining in or ordering takeout.

Chuck E. Cheese: Get a free large pizza with any one topping when purchasing one at regular price. This deal is available at select locations.

Dominos: They are offering a mix-an-match deal that includes any two menu items for $6.99 each. In addition, when ordering carryout customers can get a one-topping pizza, a Dips & Twists combo or an 8-piece order of wings for 7.99 each.

Jet's Pizza: Get 20% off all menu-priced pizzas. The deal is available online using the code PIZZA23 only on Feb. 9.

Little Caesars: Get a Slices-N-Stix offer for $6.99. This offer includes four slices of pepperoni pizza, eight cheese sticks and crazy sauce.

Pizza Hut: Get the New Yorker Pizza, which consists of six XL slices, for $13.99.

Sam's Club: From Feb. 9 to 12, people can get $1 off a Meber's Mark 16-inch pizza at Sam's Club.



