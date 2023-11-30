"National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" pop-up coming to Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Bar lovers in Metro Detroit are getting ready to have the hap, hap, happiest Christmas as the "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" pop-up is coming to town!

Hideaway Bar, located beneath Bandit Tavern is hosting the pop-up, named Griswold's Hideaway. It's scheduled to start on Nov. 30 at 5 p.m. and is located on Main Street in Royal Oak.

"This pop-up is a beaut. A real beaut," Kelly VanderEyk, operating partner and general manager, of Bandit Tavern & Hideaway said. "This is a full-blown, four-alarm holiday emergency here that you don't want to miss. Expect enough lights to take out the power grid, tons of tinsel, gaudy décor, holiday music inspired by the movie, Instagramable moments, Jelly of the Month Club giveaways each week, and more."

Bandit Tavern & Hideaway created a cocktail list for the pop-up:

Cousin Eddie's Eggnog with the option to purchase a Wally World moose mug

Ellen's Mistletoe, Hallelujah! Where's The Tylenol?

Exterior Illumination

Uncle Lewis' Old Fashioned

Shitter's Full

Mele Kalikimaka

Aunt Bethany's Jello Shot and Little Full

Lotta Sap

The pop-up is scheduled to run until Jan. 6.

Hours for the pop-up are Thursdays from 5-10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

According to organizers, there is no cover charge to experience the pop-up, but attendees must be 21 or older.

Food is available upstairs at Bandit Tavern.

Movie-themed attire is encouraged but not required, but no cats, dogs, or squirrels are allowed.

Those who want a VIP room within the pop-up can call 248-544-6250 to reserve.