National Day of Healing from Racism returns to Wayne State

(CBS DETROIT)- "We did not miss a beat," says Asandi Conner during the first National Day of Healing from Racism on Wayne State University's campus since 2020.

Conner, the director of the Detroit Equity Action Lab says she's fortunate to capture the energy of the in-person event and truly have a space for those looking to tell their stories.

"Having conversations about racism on campus and what we can do as a campus community to address it," Conner says about the workshops included in the 7th annual event. They included art therapy sessions, community dialogue, discussions and more.

"For me its a big responsibility," says Amanda Hill, co-director of Healing By Choice! who kicked off this years National Day of Healing from Racism with a guided meditation.

She says the responsibility of kicking off a day like this isn't taken lightly and she's grateful to be a part of the event.

"It is crucial to make space to be in deep conversation with each other, to make space for our healing and wholeness," Hill says.

"Racism impacts everybody. We have a responsibility to take care of one another and to facilitate our individual, but also our collective communal healing," says Conner.