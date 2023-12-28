Nashville Predators bring road winning streak into game against the Detroit Red Wings

Nashville Predators (19-16, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (16-15-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE

The Nashville Predators visit the Detroit Red Wings looking to continue a three-game road winning streak.

Detroit has a 9-6-3 record at home and a 16-15-4 record overall. The Red Wings have committed 155 total penalties (4.4 per game) to rank second in NHL play.

Nashville is 19-16 overall and 8-7-0 in road games. The Predators are 17-4-0 in games they score at least three goals.

Friday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS

Shayne Gostisbehere has seven goals and 19 assists for the Red Wings. Patrick Kane has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Ryan O'Reilly has 14 goals and 15 assists for the Predators. Colton Sissons has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES

Red Wings: 2-8-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.6 penalties and 13 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES

Red Wings: Alex Lyon: out (lower body), Klim Kostin: out (upper body), Olli Maatta: day to day (upper body), Matt Luff: out (upper body), Ville Husso: out (lower-body), Christian Fischer: out (undisclosed).

Predators: None listed.