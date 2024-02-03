Watch CBS News
Suspects arrested after narcotics, weapons seized from child's bedroom, Michigan State police say

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two suspects were arrested following a narcotics trafficking investigation in Ypsilanti, Michigan State Police said.  

On Jan. 31, detectives with the Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team (LAWNET) were surveilling a suspect known for narcotics trafficking. 

The suspect, a 28-year-old man from Ypsilanti, and his passenger, a 32-year-old from Ypsilanti were followed from Detroit when a traffic stop was attempted in Van Buren Township, police said. 

When the trooper approached, the suspect vehicle fled but was found in Ypsilanti Township and crashed into a garage, investigators said.  

The suspects were seen by a Washtenaw County deputy fleeing from the vehicle and breaking into a home, police said.  

With the help of a K9, the detectives found the driver hiding in a bedroom and the passenger hiding under the bed. 

The homeowner returned to the home and said she was the mother to one of the suspect's children.  

With a search warrant, detectives said they seized 750 grams of cocaine, 20 grams of crack cocaine, 6 grams of fentanyl, a Glock 9 mm handgun, and a Glock 19X 9mm pistol. 

The items were found in a child's bedroom hidden in a dresser drawer, officials said. 

A second search warrant was obtained for the original suspect's residence in Sumpter Township where 1.2 grams of fentanyl, 215 grams of cocaine, and a Draco 7.62mm pistol were seized.   

Both suspects had felony warrants and were lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail, police said.   

First published on February 3, 2024 / 6:57 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

