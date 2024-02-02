Port Huron man arraigned following narcotics investigation

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 2, 2024

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 2, 2024

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Kevin Macmartin, 40, of Port Huron, was arraigned on narcotics charges, the St. Clair County Drug Task Force said Friday.

Officials and St. Clair County Sheriff K9 Brock executed a search warrant on Riverside Drive in Port Huron on Jan. 31

According to officials, during the search, 9.4 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, 106.6 grams of MDMA, 3.37 pounds of mushroom edibles, over $26,000, 12 Gauge Mossberg shotgun, and various narcotic sale materials were seized.

Macmartin was arraigned on the charges of possession with intent to deliver MDMA, possession with intent to deliver psilocybin mushrooms, felony firearm, and maintaining a drug house, officials said.

His bond was set at $25,000.