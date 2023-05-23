Narcan stations in Oakland County provide free resources, testing

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - In 2022, more than 100,000 people lost their lives to substance abuse, according to the CDC.

However, a nonprofit in Metro Detroit is hoping with the use of Narcan it can prevent those numbers from growing.

"Narcan can absolutely save a life," said West Bloomfield Fire Department Assistant Chief Mark Lawry.

Lawry says during his career he's witnessed the crucial role Narcan plays.

"Narcan is a drug that can reverse an accidental opioid overdose. There are drugs out there that is laced with fentanyl and people don't even really know that it's in it and Narcan has the ability to stop it," Lawry said.

Right now, anyone can buy Narcan over the counter, but it can be expensive. The drug can cost upwards of $100. During an emergency, some may need the drug immediately.

The Alliance of Coalitions for Healthy Communities, an organization in Metro Detroit, is providing Narcan stations for anyone to access.

"Out in the middle of open, they can come and access these resources, testing and Narcan free of charge," said Steve Norris, Director of Harm Reduction and Recovery Support for the nonprofit.

The "Save a Life Stations" are part of an initiative through the Alliance of Coalitions for Healthy Communities.

Norris says in the next few days, 30 boxes will be scattered throughout Oakland County. West Bloomfield is leading the way.

"It's not just Narcan or Naloxone that we're talking about here. They will also have access to testing strips as well for Fentanyl. We have resources for the community that connects people directly to services throughout Oakland County," Norris said.

Last year in Michigan, nearly 250 people died from an overdose, according to Norris. These free Narcan stations are a step forward in breaking the stigma surrounding addiction.

"These important tools are actually helping the fight. We've had so many more rescues than we've had fatalities throughout Oakland County and so now we know that this works and we need to make this more accessible in our community," said Norris.

"As a community who cares, we want to make this available for those accidents when they do happen," Lawry said.

For more information about these Narcan boxes, you can scan the QR code on the side of the box or click here.

From there, that will bring up a map of all the locations across Oakland County where you will find these boxes. You'll also find many other resources.

Officials with the Alliance of Coalitions for Healthy Communities say the plan is to install even more of these Narcan stations in the future.