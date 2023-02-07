"Mustache Mommy" in Lapeer County up for America's Favorite Pet

(CBS DETROIT) - Every now and again, you'll catch an animal with fur so unique, it gets named after it.

Albert Einstein, Hulk Hogan, Ron Burgundy and Mustache Mommy. All are known for flaunting those caterpillars, dusters, and flavor savors -- mustaches.

It's facial hair like Mustache Mommy's that earned her a nomination for the next America's Favorite Pet.

"I put her on there and I think it was within 24 hours she was in first place," says Kari Oettel, the proud mother of Mustache Mommy and founder of Sour Patch Kitties Rescue and Rehab in Lapeer. However, Oettel isn't the first person who looked after the feline with a mustache.

Doris Fowler lost her battle with cancer in October 2022. She looked after Mustache Mommy and three other cats who lived outside of her apartment. When Fowler fell ill, she found Oettel and wanted nothing more than for her favorite cat to be in the hands of a loving owner and caretaker.

"She begged me to keep this cat pretty much. She loved this cat," said Oettel. She says the submission for America's Favorite Pet is to honor Fowler's lifelong dedication to caring for felines.

"She was a really special lady, and she really cared for cats all the up until she passed away," said Oettel.