Muskegon County sheriff's deputies sentenced in death of inmate

MUSKEGON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Four Muskegon County sheriff's deputies were sentenced in connection with the death of an inmate.

According to the Michigan Attorney General's office, deputies Jeffrey Patterson, Crystal Greve, Jamal Lane and David Vanderlaan pleaded no contest to willful neglect of duty. They were sentenced to 100 hours of community service and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

Officials say on April 4, 2019, Paul Bulthouse was held in the Muskegon County Jail when surveillance cameras captured him suffering from about 18 seizures. The camera also showed the lack of responses from the deputies.

"Throughout the evening, Deputies Patterson, Greve, Lane, and Vanderlaan can be observed conducting quick, in-person checks into Bulthouse's cell, as well as observing his cell through the closed-circuit monitor. At no point did any of the deputies attempt to ensure medical care for the prisoner," read a press release.

Another deputy not assigned to Bulthouse's floor found him during the 6 a.m. shift change. Investigators reported his time of death about 30 minutes prior at 5:30 a.m. on April 4, 2019.

Officials say Bulthouse, who was booked into the jail on March 22, 2019, was on suicide watch and being monitored for drug and alcohol withdrawal and mental health issues. His health began to deteriorate shortly after arriving in the facility.

Officials say the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office made changes following the incident, such as instituting new policies to provide better care for inmates as well as changing its medical service provider for treatment. The sheriff's office also requires all deputies to wear body cameras and microphones.

"This is a tragic case that only highlights the need for legislative efforts when it comes to the care and custody of those individuals who are detained or incarcerated," Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. "This was a horrible loss of life, that may have been avoided but for the inexcusable neglect of four deputies who serve roles of public service. We have a responsibility to increase the standards of service and care in this state's corrections facilities and we intend to pursue that."