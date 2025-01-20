Multiple injuries after head-on crash on Gratiot near 23 Mile, police report
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Two sport utility vehicles collided during a head-on crash on Gratiot Avenue, south of 23 Mile Road, in Macomb County.
Those injured from Friday's crash were both of the drivers; along with two passengers in one of the vehicles, children age 4 and 6, according to a press release from Chesterfield Township Police Department. All were transported to a nearby hospital for their injuries.
Police ask that anyone with information regarding the crash call Detective Bonk at 586-949-3460.