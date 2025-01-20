Watch CBS News
Local News

Multiple injuries after head-on crash on Gratiot near 23 Mile, police report

By Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Search continues for missing Warren woman, inauguration held for Trump and more top stories
Search continues for missing Warren woman, inauguration held for Trump and more top stories 04:00

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Two sport utility vehicles collided during a head-on crash on Gratiot Avenue, south of 23 Mile Road, in Macomb County.

Those injured from Friday's crash were both of the drivers; along with two passengers in one of the vehicles, children age 4 and 6, according to a press release from Chesterfield Township Police Department. All were transported to a nearby hospital for their injuries.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding the crash call Detective Bonk at 586-949-3460.

Paula Wethington
305121824-489312553203941-3021118012841833711-n.jpg

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.