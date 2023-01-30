Watch CBS News
Multi-vehicle crash closes I-94 in Chelsea

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CHELSEA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A multi-vehicle crash has closed westbound I-94 near Main Street in Chelsea.

untitled-design-2023-01-30t095008-337.png
Multi-vehicle crash in Chelsea closes westbound I-94. Michigan State Police

Michigan State Police First District posted on its Twitter account at 7:07 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, reporting the crash and advising drivers to avoid the area.

Police then said the crash involved three semi-trucks and three additional passenger vehicles.

Injuries were reported, with one individual being critically injured.

According to MSP, an investigation revealed one semi-truck lost control due to the snowy road conditions, jack-knifed and caused other vehicles to crash.

Individuals were transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries. 

First published on January 30, 2023 / 9:55 AM

